HIV cases dropped during lockdown in Telangana

Koti: Though the Covid19 lockdown was a curse to many, it was boon to society in-terms of disease like HIV (Human immunodeficiency viruses) which dropped about point two per cent. No fresh cases have been registered so far post-lockdown.

According to the Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS), the percentage of HIV patients was 0.7 between 2017 and 19. It fell to 0.4.9 post-lockdown in the State. AIDS is under control in Telangana, as SACS and National AIDS Control Organisation are working together to curb it, said Additional Project Director TSACS Dr G Anna Prasanna Kumari.

This has been possible due to creation of awareness among the affected persons and holding of regular counselling sessions, following which the numbers of patients has come down.

She added 'it is a good sign to see that no new cases have been registered yet even after normalcy returned. Generally, two to three cases every quarter were registered earlier. The efforts made by TSACS and NACO to curb the disease by creating awareness are effective, it seems, she pointed out.

Speaking about HIV patients and Covid-19, she said very less HIV patients have been affected. Hardly one or two persons succumbed to Covid-19, as per records. Answering a question on distribution of medicine during lockdown, Dr Kumari said it was a tough time for patients as they had to take medicine on a regular basis.

The sudden lockdown worried them. We arranged door-to-door medicines for them from our centres across the State. We almost reached every patient and provided medicine in bulk and guided them over mobile for procedures.

Although TSACS is patting itself and trying to grab credit of reduction in percentage, no matching efforts can be seen on the ground. It is a fact that a huge campaign on HIV was taken up earlier, but it has been lacking since 2014.

There are no advertisements on TV or in newspapers; no campaign or awareness on social media. The society can reach out to a large number of people, especially youth, through social media.

As everything nowadays is on mobile application, a dedicated app can be designed and preventive measures taken and grievances addressed to make SACS reach easy and comfortable, as the mobile app designed for Covid-19, say experts.