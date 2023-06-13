HMDA refuses to withdraw legal notice against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Reacting to the press note released by Revanth Reddy on his reply to the legal notice issued by Arvind Kumar, HMDA has made it clear that there was no question of withdrawing the legal notice dated May 25 2023. In a statement, HMDA has strongly objected to manner in which particular officers were being named by the MP while casting aspersions and political motives on the functioning of officers or an institution.



It reiterated that HMDA works under the guidance and directions of the State government and added that the officers and departments work under the overall superintendence and the directions of the Council of Ministers and the State government while carrying out their duties as per rules HMDA further reiterated that the bid process of ORR TOT was carried out in the most transparent manner, duly following the laid down norms for TOT bid of NHAI. It clarified that TOT bid for 30 years was in accordance with the decision of council of Ministers. It further clarified that two bids of NHAI were finalised for a period of 30 years and added that it was not the first time that a TOT bid was done for 30 years.

HMDA reiterated that all officers involved in the bid process had carried out their job transparently, in accordance with state government orders and within the framework of conduct rules in the most neutral manner. It said that the legal notice dated May 25 was issued to the MP to withdraw all his allegations including some of which were meant to demoralize the officers who are merely carrying out their job judiciously and transparently.

Commenting on the reply to an RTI query filed by Revanth, it clarified that reply to the RTI query by the MP was submitted to him within the prescribed timelines and added that there's no question of withholding any information regarding the ORR TOT bid process.

HMDA further clarified that it can't be intimidated or browbeaten in discharge of its official functions and would undertake all necessary actions for protecting Itself and its officers by taking necessary legal action as deemed appropriate.