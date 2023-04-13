HMDA to shut parks, restaurants under BPP amid unveiling of Ambedkar statue

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) said in a statement on Wednesday that all parks and restaurants under the Buddha Poornima Project (BPP) will be closed on the 14th of this month.



It is known that the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday will unveil the BR Ambedkar statue near the New Secretariat. The HMDA said that this decision was taken so that there is convenience for the people.

According to the HMDA statement, NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Lumbini Park, Sanjivaiah Park, Jala Vihar, Amogham Restaurant will be closed tomorrow.