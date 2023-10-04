HMWSSB officials inspect Fatehnagar STP works

Hyderabad: Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) along with senior officers inspected the ongoing works of Fatehnagar Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Miyapur Patel Cheruvu STP on Tuesday.

During the inspection, he instructed the senior officials to complete the Fatehnagar STP and also inspected the Miyapur Patel Cheruvu STP. As the civil works related to these STPs have already been completed, at present, painting works, and plantations in the surrounding areas are in progress, said a senior officer.

To fully treat the daily sewage produced in the city, HMWSSB is building 31 new STPs at a cost of Rs 3,866.41 crore under three packages in Greater Hyderabad. These are being constructed in all five circles and once they are constructed, 1257.50 million liters of sewage per day can be treated regularly, he added.