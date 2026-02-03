HMWSSB steps in to end Begum Bazar sewer overflows

Hyderabad: In response to long pending sewerage problems in Begum Bazar and surrounding localities, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy conducted a field inspection of several critical points under O&M Division 4 on Monday and directed officials to take comprehensive measures for a permanent solution.

During the inspection, the MD reviewed the situation at Osman Gunj, where a decades old 400 mm RCC B 90 main sewer line deep manhole had collapsed, leading to the absence of an outlet and causing frequent sewerage overflow onto the main road. Officials informed him that construction of a new deep manhole is currently underway to address the immediate issue.

Ashok Reddy closely examined the ongoing reconstruction works and held discussions with engineering officials on long term corrective measures. He stressed the need to prepare integrated sewerage network proposals in coordination with GHMC officials to permanently resolve the recurring sewage overflow problem in the area.

The MD also observed that in areas such as Feelkhana, Osman Gunj and Begum Bazar, GHMC storm water drains exist and, in several locations, sewer lines have been improperly connected to these drains.

He noted that during the construction of new roads and nala coverings by GHMC on the Osman Gunj main road, certain pipelines and manholes were damaged and diverted into the storm water drain.

As a result, silt accumulation during the monsoon season has led to backflow in sewer lines, causing sewage to frequently overflow onto roads in these localities. To address this, Ashok Reddy instructed officials to reconstruct the damaged manholes, identify and desilt buried manholes, and temporarily divert the overflowing sewage into the drain.

For a permanent solution, he proposed the construction of a new connectivity pipeline linking the affected sewer lines to the HMWSSB sewer line located beyond the Osman Gunj bridge. He further emphasized that strict measures must be taken to prevent sewerage from entering stormwater drains.

The MD directed officials to identify all such critical points where sewerage lines are connected to stormwater drains and prepare detailed plans to separate sewer and stormwater networks, ensuring efficient drainage and preventing future overflows. Senior officials including CGM Prabhu, GM, and other concerned officers accompanied the MD during the inspection.