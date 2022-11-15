HNEW sleuths arrest Sudanese national, seizes 12 grams of MDMA

Hyderabad: The sleuths from Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Falaknuma police on Tuesday arrested a Sudanese national and allegedly seized 12 grams of MDMA from his possession.

The arrested person Mohammed Yagoub Mohamed (31) a resident of Bengaluru was previously staying in Hyderabad and later moved to Bengaluru after police tightened their vigil on drug peddlers.

"Yagoub was bringing the drug from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and selling it to one Mohammad Obaid Saleh Al Katheri, who was arrested by the Falaknuma police early this month. The man was again reselling it to local people and earning money," DCP (HNEW) Gummi Chakravarthy, said.

The police have identified seven persons who were purchasing the drug from them and are making efforts to identify a few more persons who were buying the contraband.