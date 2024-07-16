Hold talks with unemployed to defuse growing unrest, BJP tells CM

Hyderabad: State BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu has demanded the government to immediately hold talks with students/youth organisations and intellectuals and call for an all-party meeting to diffuse growing unrest in universities.

Addressing the media on Monday, he recalled how former CM Y S Rajasekar Reddy had held discussions with the student community. He demanded CM Revanth Reddy, to hold talks with student/youth organisations, and intellectuals and call for an all-party meeting to diffuse unrest among the unemployed youth. He cited a judgement of State High Court allowing the government to issue job notifications with sufficient gaps and also issue additional notifications for filling vacancies.

He alleged that ‘migratory birds’ like Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikharjuna Kharge had announced in a specially convened meeting in Saroornagar before the Assembly elections to release a youth declaration for the unemployed in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy while visiting university campuses and interacting with students and unemployed pleading to vote for the Congress earlier, assured to release job notifications to fill two lakh job vacancies within 100 days of coming to power. However, within seven months of coming to power, students and unemployed realised that the assurances were hollow. When anguished students and unemployed are agitating, the government is resorting to oppression, like the BRS regime under former CM KCR, he alleged.

“Every year, at least three per cent of government employees are getting retired. The sanctioned strength of employees is of 1975; since then there has been no change. Government posts fall vacant every year; the BRS and the government are adopting the same policies of not filling vacant posts post-bifurcation,” he added.

"Preventive arrests and house arrests have become a routine, like the BRS regime. The CM raises objection over the Opposition agitating to press their demand to fill government jobs as assured by the Congress during the Assembly elections. Had the Congress under Reddy not agitated on these issues before the elections against the BRS government,” he asked.

Dr Kasam said that the party is asking the government not to go for false prestige. “Don’t use big words like postponement of Service Commission examinations. Instead, see the reason, for all that the BJP and the unemployed are demanding is to ensure proper gap between different job notifications so that students will get time for preparing for them,” he added.