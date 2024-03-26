Holi celebrated on a grand note in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated by various sections of society on a grand note across the united Karimnagar district on Monday. Many set up music systems and danced while sprinkling water on each other.

Speaking on the occasion, priest Madhu Mahagev Sharma said that the timing of Holi is synchronised with the moon, which means that the date of each celebration varies from year-to-year. “The festival marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter. It is actually split into two very different events Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi,” he said. “Rangwali Holi is the main event when everyone races around throwing handfuls of gulal and spraying water; it is a joyous occasion in which differences of caste and ethnicity are put aside,” he added.

Sathyanaraya Chary, a retired Telugu teacher, said that Holi is a symbol of celebration of fertility, colour and love as well as the triumph of good over evil. “Holi is mostly seen as a time for people to get together and enjoy themselves. It brings together people of all classes and ages, who sing and dance, hand out sweets and splash colours over friends and loved ones,” she said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Pamela Satpathy and Additional Collector Praful Desai participated with the staff in the Holi celebrations held at the collector camp office. In addition, BJP National General Secretary, Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in Holi celebrations along with BJP workers, leaders and fans. City Congress Committee President SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy led the Holi celebrations on a grand scale, City mayor Sunil Rao also participated in the festival celebration at his camp office.