Host of leaders to attend TS Secretariat inaugural

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will witness two big public meetings at Parade Grounds within a span of three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing a public meeting on February 13 and on February 17 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposes to hold a mega public meeting giving a national touch to it by inviting a host of leaders, including Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The public meeting which would follow the inauguration of the new Secretariat is also likely to see a host of leaders who have alliances with Congress. KCR is said to have invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Though Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been invited, he is unlikely to attend but his deputy Tejaswi Yadav and JDU national president Lalan Singh would represent Nitish.

All these leaders would participate in the inaugural function of the new Secretariat building. February 17 also happens to be the birthday of KCR. He would be hosting lunch for all these leaders as part of his birthday celebrations after which all of them would attend the public meeting.

Though BRS party sources said that KCR had invited all anti-BJP leaders, some of them like DMK, JMM and RJD are in alliance with Congress. Does this mean that KCR has softened his stand towards Congress? One has to wait and see.

It may be mentioned here that the new Secretariat building is being constructed with a green building concept. It will be facing the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar on one side and the Buddha statue in Hussain Sagar on the other. KCR has been taking personal interest in monitoring the construction of the new iconic building. This building will have branches and ATMs of different banks, modern canteen, Media Centre, waiting hall for visitors and other such facilities. It will also be equipped with state-of-the-art security equipment.