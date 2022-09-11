Hostel warden held for sexually assaulting minors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A hostel warden was taken into custody by the Hayathnagar police for allegedly sexually assaulting minors at a boys hostel.

The man Murram Krishna (35) a native of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh worked as a warden in a boys hostel located at Hayathnagar and stayed in the premises.

"During night time the man visited the dormitory in the hostels and misbehaved with the minors. He also went into the bathrooms and sexually assaulted the boys," said Rachakonda police.

On a complaint from a victim the police booked a case and arrested him. On interrogation, he admitted to misbehaving and sexually assaulting more children. The police booked seven cases against him. He is arrested and remanded.