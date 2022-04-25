How many 2 BHK houses are built: Telangana HC asks govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday questioned the ruling government over the number of double-bedroom houses it has constructed and how many of them are allotted to the beneficiaries. The HC raised questions after the BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy filed PIL against the government for not allotting the 2BHK houses to the eligible beneficiaries. The BJP leader in his PIL has stated that the Central government has already sanctioned Rs 10,000 crores for the construction of 2BHK houses.

The BJP leader also has alleged that the State government has claimed that it has constructed the 2 BHK houses without the support of the Central government. The PIL also stated that the real eligible beneficiaries are left behind and the houses are allotted to some other who is closely associated with the ruling party. The government's lawyer in defence refuted the claims in PIL and has stated that the government has constructed the houses and allotted them to the eligible beneficiaries.

Refuting the PIL's claim that the eligible beneficiaries were not allotted with the 2BHK due to differences in political issues, the government has stated clearly that it has not shown any differences in allotting the houses but were allotted accordingly who are in need of the houses. The PIL also alleged that the government has allotted the houses only for 12,000 beneficiaries. Responding to this, the government claimed that construction of the houses is underway in many districts and will be allotted to the eligible beneficiaries once they are completed and ready for use.

After hearing from both sides, the High court asked the government to submit a report on the number of houses it has constructed both with the Central funds and with the State government funds. The court also asked the government to submit a full report on the number of houses it has allotted to the beneficiaries with the full information of the beneficiaries. The High Court has given 26 days for the government to submit the report.