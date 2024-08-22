  • Menu
HPSCB officials meet Marneni

The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) chairman Devender Singh Shyam and managing director Sharwan Manta met the TS CAB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Warangal: The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) chairman Devender Singh Shyam and managing director Sharwan Manta met the TS CAB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Rao explained to them about the economic status of the bank and turnover details.

He also explained to them about the development of IT industry in Telangana. He also spoke about the crop loan waiver fulfilled by the Congress government. Later the Shyam and Sharwan felicitated Ravinder Rao. CGM Jyothy and EA Srinivasa Rao were among others present.

