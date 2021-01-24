HSPA supports telangana government’s decision to hold SSC exam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) expressed its support to the State government's decision to conduct Class X examinations on May 27.

HSPA, joint secretary, Venkat Sainath K in a statement on Saturday urged the government to simplify the process of examination by way of limiting the syllabus to 50 per cent instead of the government's earlier decision to reduce 30 per cent syllabus. Also, to provide study material in the form of video lessons exercises and Q&A types to the students.

The HSPA has also requested the government to arrange virtual classes and provide a video recording of virtual classes to all the students. He highlighted on the issue that no student should be refused from writing examinations by the schools citing nonpayment or pending fee dues. Dues if any can be collected at the time of taking Transfer Certificates while leaving the school.

He urged the government to issue strict guidelines and prescribing penal actions against the school which refuse students from writing the examination on any grounds. HSPA has taken this decision given children's academic year and other national competitive exams like NEET, JEE etc, besides, other national level entrance examinations, he added.