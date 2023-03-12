  • Menu
HUM organisation gives out stationery items to students

Karimnagar: HUM, a voluntary organisation distributed writing pads, pens, pencils and other stationary items to SSC students of KGBV residential school in Chigurumamidimandal on Sunday.

In order to encourage the students, the HUM voluntary organisation founder president Danapuri Sagar has announced a cash reward of Rs 5,106 for the students who secures 10 GPA and Rs 2,106 for the students who will secure 9.8 GPA in the upcoming SSC examinations.

The SSC examination material was distributed by HUM NGO member KodithyalaSashidhar. On this occasion, Danapuri Sagar called upon the students to concentrate on their education by revising the study material.

