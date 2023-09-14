Husnabad: T Harish Rao urges voters to bless MLA Sathish Kumar in polls

Husnabad : Husnabad constituency-level BRS party election preparatory meeting was held at Potaram (S) in the district on Wednesday.

Minister T Harish Rao, Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar and former Rajya Sabha member Captain Lakshmi Kanta Rao attended the programme. Vinod Kumar said that MLA Sathish Kumar is serving the people with commitment and the people who attended the meeting is proof of that.

Talking about MLA Satish Kumar, he calledf him as the person who is always in the middle of the people, and has developed the constituency with thousands of crores.

Addressing the gathering Harish Rao said that MLA Satish Kumar is the best legislator, the public gave a majority of 40, 000 for the first time, 70, 000 for the second time. He asked the BRS ranks to give a majority of more than 1 lakh for the third time.

Captain Lakshmi Kanta Rao was among the leaders who fought for the state of Telangana. TRS was born in 2001. He Lakshmi Kanta Rao provided food and shelter to the activists hundreds of times and praised his services.