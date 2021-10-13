  • Menu
Huzurabad by-election: Last date to withdraw nominations today

Huzurabad by-election
Huzurabad by-election

Highlights

The last date to withdraw the nominations for Huzurabad by-election will end today at 3 pm. Around 42 candidates are in the race for the by-election.

The last date to withdraw the nominations for Huzurabad by-election will end today at 3 pm. Around 42 candidates are in the race for the by-election.

By the end of the day, the number of candidates taking part in the by-election will be confirmed after the nomination withdrawal process. Numerous nominations were filed for the election of which 19 were rejected by the returning officer.

The by-election for Huzurabad necessitated with the resignation of former minister Eatala Rajender.

The election notification was released on October 1 and the polling will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will be held on November 2 and the results will be announced on the same day.

