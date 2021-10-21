Huzurabad bypoll: KCR may campaign after Amit Shah's tour

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders are maintaining suspense over the public meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the bypoll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency. While the local leaders want the party chief's meeting to turn the tide in favour of the party, the high command is adopting a wait and watch approach.

According to party leaders, the Chief Minister is sure to visit Huzurabad, but the dates are yet to be finalised. During an informal interaction with the media, when the TRS working president KT Rama Rao was asked about the visit of Chief Minister, he said that the schedule was yet to be finalised.

According to party leaders, the local leaders want the CM to address a public meeting to turn the tide in favour of the party. "The difference between Eatala Rajender (BJP candidate) and Gellu Srinivas Yadav (TRS candidate) is just 10 to 12 per cent and in this situation if the party chief addresses a public meeting, it will have a big impact to shift the voters towards the party," said a leader from Karimnagar.

However, the party leadership is maintaining silence and the idea is to look at the strategy of the BJP. The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, had told his party leaders to campaign in support of Huzurabad. The ruling party wants to wait and see what Amit Shah will speak during his visit so that the Chief Minister can counter the comments which would be made by the BJP leader.

Sources said that the CM may address a public meeting outside the constituency most probably on October 27, which is also the last day for the campaign. Leaders said that there were other options also available for the party. The party is organising the plenary and electing KCR as president on October 25, and this would also be an opportunity to tell what the government has done for the people, said the TRS leader.

The Huzurabad bypoll is slated to take place on October 30, and the result would be announced on November 2.