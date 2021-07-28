Huzurabad Bypoll: Swargam Ravi in race for TRS ticket

Kamalapur: Notwithstanding its overwhelming domination in the State politics, for the first time perhaps, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) appears to be in quandary over its candidate for the by-poll of Huzurabad Assembly constituency, where Eatala Rajender has a stupendous record. Up against the calibre of a seasoned politician like Eatala, TRS certainly needs a leader who could make an impact on voters.

Since Eatala resigned from the TRS, that party is leaving no stone unturned to find a suitable candidate with a clean image in politics rather than pinning hopes on rookies. The huge drawback the TRS has is that Eatala never allowed other leaders to grow when he was in the party.



Although there are many names doing rounds, speculation was rife that TRS was likely to opt for backward class leader Swargam Ravi, a native of Uppal in Kamalapur mandal, who is in politics for the last 15 years with clean image.

Against this backdrop, Ravi, the TPCC Organising Secretary, who on Wednesday announced his resignation from his post, said that he would join the TRS. Such a development is on the cards since he met the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently. The 62-year-old Ravi, softspoken businessman with his interests in exports, garments, real estate etc, is known as an Ajathashatru (literally means a person who has no enemy) in the constituency. Ravi also has his role in the Telangana agitation as well.

He had organised the first Dhoom Dham programme in Huzurabad constituency. The other advantage Ravi has is that his community, Padmashali, which is one of the dominant castes in Kamalapur, Huzurabad, Jammikunta and Veenavanka mandals.

A survey conducted by the TRS has also revealed that Ravi could withstand the gauntlet thrown down by the BJP's Eatala, sources in the TRS say. Although there are quite a few names like Padi Kaushik Reddy, Muddasani Malathi and Gellu Srinivas Yadav are doing rounds, intelligent reports had suggested Swargam Ravi, the TRS sources add.

Speaking to The Hans India, Swargam Ravi said: "I am joining TRS on July 30. It's up to KCR what role I am going to play in the party."