Huzurabad: Parties sparing no effort to woo voters

Huzurabad: Political campaigns have intensified campaigning in Huzurabad constituency soon after the Election Commission's notice on the by-polls. The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of former Eatala Rajender from his MLA post four months ago. Since then, the constituency has become a hotbed for political activities by leaders and parties of all hues.

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender who served as the MLA for six times has been busy holding padayatras, review meetings and regular paying visits across the constituency ever since he resigned from his post. The BJP leaders have been devising their strategies for victory in the election.

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS deployed ministers T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar to turn the public over to its side.

Many leaders of dominant social classes in the constituency were lured to join TRS party. As part of this, L Ramana of Padmashali community and Peddireddy from Reddy community, a former minister Kaushik Reddywere inducted in TRS.

Kuashik Reddy was nominated for the MLC post and local TRS leader Banda Srinivas, a Dalit, was made the chairman of the SC Corporation while a BC leader Vakulabaranam Krishna Mohan was made BC Commission Chairman.

The TRS announced Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad as a pilot project and has allocated Rs 2,000 crore under the scheme to gain dalit votes. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that student activist Gellu Srinivas Yadav as TRS candidate.

In a bid to win the TRS party came up with various strategies under the leadership of Harish Rao such as holding series of meetings with various social groups in the constituency and launching a series of development works in order to impress the voters.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who took up Praja Sangrama Yatra has planned to organise a massive public meeting in October in Husnabad near Huzurabad in view of election code of conduct.

However, Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for the by-election. Since it is the first election the party is facing under the leadership of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, all eyes are on the Congress now.