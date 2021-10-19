Huzurabad ready for star war

Hanumakonda: With just little over a week to round off the electioneering, it's now time for the star campaigners to create buzz in Huzurabad Assembly constituency that goes to poll on October 30. In fact, the ruling TRS had already deployed a huge legislator force led by minister T Harish Rao in the constituency. The other two major parties - BJP and the Congress - also positioned their best leaders to lead their campaign.

While the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav has been supported extensively by Harish and co, the BJP nominee and former minister Eatala Rajender didn't get as much support as he expected from his State leaders. On the other hand, Congress, which took a lot of time to decide its candidate, Balmoor Venkat, got into the campaign recently.

The TRS is confident understandably as the onus is on Harish whose poll management skills are second to none. In addition to this, the TRS leadership is waiting for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting on October 26 or 27, believing that it could be a final nail in the opposition parties' coffin. With TRS working president KT Rama Rao staying away from the campaign, KCR's meeting appears to be crucial for that party.

On the other hand, the BJP has prepared a hectic schedule for the whirlwind electioneering of Union minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, former MP Vijayashanti and former minister DK Aruna etc from October 21.

For the Congress, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will embark on a poll campaign on the last three days before the mandatory poll code closes electioneering by parties. A couple of days ago, the Congress top leaders including AICC in-charge (Telangana) Manickam Tagore were in a huddle to discuss poll strategy.