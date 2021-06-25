Huzurabad to be renamed as PV Narasimha Rao district?

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana State, which wants to pay a befitting tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, is likely to announce christening Huzurabad as PV Narasimha Rao district.

The creation of a new district is under pipeline and the CM is keen to announce the same soon after unveiling the lifesize PV statue at Necklace road which has been renamed as PV Marg.

Sources said that the proposal to the creation of new district apart from fulfilling the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would also help the party politically once the Election Commission of India announces bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly Constituency.

The seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of the former minister Eatala Rajender.

The formation of the new district would mean that the Chief Minister would be setting aside his sentiment. When the number of districts were increased in Telangana after formation of the new state, the number rose from 10 to 33 districts. This adds up to six which happens to be the lucky number of the Chief Minister.

But the decision to add another district would be an exceptional decision on the part of KCR, sources said. The government also proposed to name one of the government schemes after PV if the exercise to the creation of a new district is not completed before the centenary birthday celebrations, officials said that a special scheme or constitution of a state award in the name of PV is also under consideration. The CM would take a final call a day before the unveiling of the statue of the former PM.