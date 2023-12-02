Hyd CP rewards three officers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya appreciated and rewarded three police officers on Friday for their swift response to prevent any untoward incident during the polling of Telangana Assembly Elections which was held on Thursday.

The commissioner rewarded the Sub-Inspector G Ambika of Mangalhat police station for her bravery and immediate response to prevent any unwanted incident from happening in Shahinayatgunj police limits.

Vinay Kumar, police constable, was rewarded by the commissioner for his bravery in stopping people who came to cast bogus votes in the polling booth under Habeeb Nagar and handed them over to the concerned police station and registered a case.

Krishna Kumari Bhosle WPC Falaknuma police station was also rewarded for stopping people who tried to cast bogus votes. Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner (L&O), P Vishwa Prasad, Additional Commissioner (Special Branch) were also present.