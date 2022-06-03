Hyd minor gang-rape case: Case booked against 5 minors

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against five minors for allegedly gang-raping a teenage girl in Hyderabad last week. According to the sources, the matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint with the police regarding the incident that took place under the Jubilee Hills police station limits in Hyderabad on May 28.

The case was registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the POCSO Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said that the accused have not been identified so far.

"The rape case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's father. Subsequently, after the victim's statement, we altered the sections and added sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Around 5 accused are involved," Davis told.

"She is not in a position to identify the accused, so we are in the process of identifying the accused zeroing through other technical details. Prima facie, accused are also juvenile," he added.

According to the victim's father, on May 28, his daughter went to a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills which was hosted by her friends.

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

The BJP has accused the Hyderabad police of not making any arrests yet despite a criminal complaint being lodged by the parents of the victim, and the alleged criminals' car being impounded.

BJP accuses the police of slow action in this case owing to the alleged involvement of an MIM MLA's son.

In a press note, K Krishna Sagar Rao, BJP's chief spokesperson for Telangana, demanded the arrest of all the five accused immediately.