Hyd RPO ranks among top 5

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office Hyderabad ranked fifth among the top RPOs in the country in issuing passports in 2023.

Addressing the media here on Friday, RPO Snehaja said the Hyderabad office, under the guidance of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), surpassed its previous records, issuing 785,485 passports in 2023 (till date) as against 643,157 in 2022 and 428,246 in 2021. (Pre-Covid 532,785 in 2019).

To meet the increasing demand for passport services in the region, she said, it has initiated special drives on Saturdays throughout the year. “As of November 2023 India, has collectively issued more than 1.5 crore passports and passport-related travel documents across all regions. ‘This reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring timely and efficient passport services to its citizens,” she added.

Snehaja said the RPO Hyderabad, including the 5 Passport SevaKendras (PSKs) and 14 Post Office Passport SevaKendras (POPSKs) in Telangana are on the average processing around 4.000 applications every day. It has processed around 8.11 lakh applications in the current year, including services for passport issuance, police clearance certificates.

The RPO said steps have been initiated for enhanced service delivery. They include a revamped inquiry and appointment system which was recently overhauled to better serve applicants requiring additional documentation.

“Since 1 December 2023, there are 250 online appointments available every Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Additionally, applicants can walk in without an appointment every Thursday between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm. The office has processed around 4,500 inquiry appointments this month alone, as part of our commitment to efficient passport services,” she said.

On the improvement of appointment cycles, she said, efforts are underway to significantly reduce the current average appointment cycle, which is around 22 days for normal applications and 4-5 days for the Tatkaal services. This is being achieved with strong support from the Postal department and Telangana Police. She urged applicants to avoid touts, middlemen and brokers for any service. ‘The MEA is implementing stringent measures to prevent illegal approaches and ensure transparent and efficient passport services for all citizens.

Snehaja said there is an increase in demand for passport services in places like Warangal. As part of expanding services at POPSKs, the Hyderabad RPO, with the assistance and guidance of the ministry, is actively working to increase the number of appointments at some of the post office passport sevakendras to meet the rising demand. The expansion is expected to be completed within the next few days, further streamlining the passport application process in the regions

Also, the camp mode service initiated at RPO in Secunderabad in June this year will conclude on 29 December. With effect from 1 January 2024, applications have been redirected to other PSKs to streamline services and manage the high volume of applications more effectively.

On issuing passports to Haj pilgrims, she said, special counters have been established in collaboration with the Telangana State Haj Committee. A special counter has been established at the RPO to expedite the processing of applications. This initiative has processed more than 400 applications in the last ten days, showcasing a commitment to facilitating religious pilgrimages. It will function over 25 weeks to facilitate passport issue for the pilgrims.

On grievance redressal, Snehaja said the ministry is intensifying efforts to address complaints received through various channels, including emails, RTI, CPGRAMs and Twitter. The citizens may reach out to RPO Hyderabad through any of the mentioned channels. The office is dedicated to promptly and efficiently addressing every concern and query. In the new year, the RPO, with support and guidance from the ministry, will redouble its efforts and will constantly endeavour to make passport services more transparent, efficient and accessible.