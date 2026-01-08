Hyd SHE teams nab 13 during crackdown

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams apprehended 13 individuals, including two minors, red-handed for indecent behaviour in public places during extensive decoy operations conducted throughout December.

The enforcement drive, which utilised technical monitoring and field surveillance, led to a series of convictions, fines, and mandatory counselling sessions for the offenders.

According to data released by the Women Safety Wing, of the 13 persons caught, 11 were adults and two were minors. Following the operations, seven offenders were warned and released after undergoing professional counselling in the presence of their families.

However, nine individuals faced stricter action, with petty cases booked for serious misconduct. Local courts awarded jail terms and fines in several instances, including three convictions resulting in seven days of simple imprisonment and others ranging from two to four days in custody.