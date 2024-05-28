Hyd’bad dist admin set for counting of votes on June 4

Hyderabad: Preparations intensified in Hyderabad for the counting on June 4 of the votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections in the fourth phase on May 13. As the counting is to be done simultaneously across the country on June 4, training for the officials deputed for counting the votes has been launched.

Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose said the preparatory measures have been taken up at 16 counting booths that have been set up for the counting day. The officers involved have been asked to perform their duties with complete transparency and commitment while following the rules. The district election authorities said after the completion of the LS polling, the EVMs were secured in the strongrooms set up at the centres. The police have arranged heavy security in the strongrooms. No one is allowed near the rooms where EVMs are kept.

Training classes on the vote-counting process have been conducted for micro-observers, counting supervisors, counting assistants, and AROs at the Komaram Bheem Adivasi Building in Banjara Hills.

During the training, the DEO said, “The rules of the Election Commission should be followed. Any technical problem in EVMs during the counting will be corrected by experts.”

On June 4, the counting will begin at 8 am. Fourteen tables are being set up in each hall; counting will be done round-wise. Each table will have a micro observer, counting supervisor, and a counting assistant. “The role of micro-observers is very crucial in the process of counting votes transparently. The micro-observers have to give each round-wise report to the election observers. Any problem in the counting process should be reported to the assistant review officer (ARO),” said Rose.

Mobile phones will be barred on the counting day. The district collector and returning officer, Anudeep Durishetti, explained the process related to VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slip counting and postal ballot counting. Each counting staffer has been asked to perform duty carefully.

Steps have been taken to equip each counting centre with CCTVs and backup generators to maintain an uninterrupted power supply and with fire-fighting units.

“The first round of training for officials drafted for counting is going on and will be completed on Tuesday. The second round will be done once the observers arrive,” he added. Election authorities urged officers to perform duty with complete transparency and commitment while following the rules. The counting of votes will be taken up at 34 locations across the State, including seven locations in the Hyderabad constituency and six locations in the Secunderabad constituency. There will be 1,855 counting tables for EVMs and 276 for postal ballots. The entire process will be closely monitored by the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair count.