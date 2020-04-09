Hydearabad: Galli Warriors to help locals during lockdown

Adilabad: The youth, who voluntarily came forward to help the locals and to restrict the entry and exit of people in their respective wards to avoid coronavirus spread, will be appointed as 'Galli Warriors', said District Collector A Sri Devasena.

Speaking to the media at the Collector's conference hall in Adilabad on Wednesday, the Collector informed that so far 11 corona positive cases were identified in the district and among them seven were from Adilabad Urban, three from Neradigonda and one case was from Hasnapur in the district. 19 containment zones were identified in urban area, of this, 17,083 houses in Adilabad town, 1,303 in Hasnapur and 1,155 in Neradigonda.

Survey teams were deployed to identify people with corona symptoms with or without travel history in the district in recent times. and she urged the suspected people to give self-declaration and undergo home quarantine to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Devasena said that Markaz returnees, who were tested negative, will undergo quarantine till April 21 and primary contacts of Markaz will be under home quarantine till April 28. A total of 276 people are under home quarantine in the district, she said.

'Entry and exit points of the colonies will be closed, people cannot move out of their houses until and unless it's an emergency. They can take the help of help line and ration will be supplied through civil supplies department to their wards and packed vegetables will be supplied though auto trolleys. Milk packets will be supplied though Vijaya Dairy. People in medical emergency can dial 108004291939 to get free ambulance service named 'Suraksha',' she informed.