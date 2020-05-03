Hyderabad: 17 new Covid-19 cases take total to 1,061 in TS

Hyderabad: Seventeen new Covid-19 cases were reported, with 15 of them in GHMC limits alone in Telangana on Saturday. Another two were from Ranga Reddy district. Also, one person died while undergoing treatment while 35 recovered patients were discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

The total cases tally those rose to 1,061 in the State so far while the total discharged figure is almost 500. In the gender-wise distribution of Covid-19 positive cases, it was found 66.5 percent comprised males while the rest of 33.5 percent were females.