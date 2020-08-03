Hyderabad: 20 years on, box drain pipeline construction works incomplete

Hyderabad: Box drain pipeline construction works at Siddiq Nagar in Talabchanchalam division are moving at a snail's pace, causing inconvenience to residents. The work has been started 20 days ago. The roads have been dug up and left open.

People here are worried over any untoward incidents that may occur because of the dug-up roads. Residents blame contractor for his negligence.

"With the recent rains and unfinished work entire roads are getting blocked, making it difficult for us to commute. Such works should have been completed before monsoon season. Entire roads here are filled up with drain water with the downpours from the last two days. The water got stagnated emitting foul smell," said Mohammed Moiz, a resident.

"MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri inspected the ongoing works and instructed the contractor to complete it in time without compromising on quality. He also asked the contractor to make sure people don't face hardships during the execution of the work. But, the work isn't completed yet," said Shakeel, another resident.

Speaking on the issue, Talabchanchalam division Corporator said that Rs 30 lakh has been sanctioned for the box drain work. "Wall construction is done. Slab work are in progress. The delay from the contractor is due to Eid festival. The pending work will be completed in a week," he added.