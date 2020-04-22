Hyderabad: 21-yr-old defies lockdown, arrested

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police on Wednesday arrested twenty-one-year old Aditya Reddy for defying the lockdown, as the youngster was not wearing a mask and roaming on streets on Tuesday night. Aditya is a student of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu and has been at home since lockdown.

According to police, when the blue colts team was patrolling in BJR Nagar, they spotted Aditya and when the cops questioned him as to why he was not wearing the mask, the student replied in a vague manner and started arguing with the cops, in fact, he also abused the cops in a filthy language and fled the scene.

A Manmohan, the Inspector of Malkajgiri noted, "The on-duty constable lodged a complaint and based upon his complaint, the teams searched the area and detained Aditya, the student who misbehaved with the cops. When the police went to detain him, he behaved in the same way and claimed to know higher officials in the police department. However, he was arrested under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody."