Hyderabad: 2BHK wait soon to end for Lambada Basti

Hyderabad: Works at 9-storied double bedroom apartments in Lambadi Basti in Bhaglingampally under the Himayatnagar division are going on at a brisk pace. The State government wants to distribute the double bedroom houses to as many as 126 families. Earlier, they were living in temporary huts and rake-topped houses with mud walls in the area.

Speaking to the Hans India, one Balaiah from the area said that works on the double bedroom houses were launched more than four years ago. Beneficiaries had been identified for allotment in the 9-storied apartment.

Subsequently, for the sake of construction, the families moved to rental accommodations in the nearby areas. However, the actual works of the double bedroom houses have picked up only in the last one and half years. But, the construction work had come to a grinding halt during the lockdown period.

Sagar, a supervisor at the work spot, said that of the total 9-stories works in eight stories were completed and there was only one floor left for fixing the doors.

Besides installing lifts, the second coating of paint to the building and connecting with the main drain-line with the sanitary outlet of the apartments remained pending. "The works would be completed within one or one-and-a-half months.

The apartment will be ready to move in the last week of November or the first week of December, this year," he added. The apartments have a separate borewell for domestic consumption of water and separate sump for storing the drinking water.

Then, the same is lifted to the overhead tanks. In turn, it would ensure that every household would get drinking water directly into their flats. However, Lingamaiah from the Bhagat Singh Nagar located close to Lambada Basti said, "Ours is the first one in the Hyderabad city list recommended by the District Collector for providing double bedroom houses. The Basti residents have been living in the area for about 45 years."

The residents of Bhagat Singh Nagar, several of them, have migrated from Mahbubnagar and other districts from Telangana. Initially. The residents hoped that the NTR government in the erstwhile AP would provide them housing. Since then, it remained a dream.

"Our hopes were rekindled when the TRS government had announced the double bedroom houses and Bhagat Singh Nagar was on the top of the list of beneficiaries," said Balaiah.

He expressed disappointment over their names pushed back in the list of beneficiaries. Besides, "Nothing is informed to us by any government official or people's representatives as to when we will get new homes – Or, whether we will get them at all," he rued.