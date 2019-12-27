Hyderabad: 3 burglars held by Rachakonda police

The Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested three people for involving in around seven house burglary cases in the city. Gold and silver ornaments, a motorcycle, two laptops, cameras, dollars and Rs10,000 cash seized from their possession.

Sanagala Srikanth (22), Mohd Abdul Asif (21) and Sanagala Sai Kumar (20) used to wander in the colonies to identify the locked houses and burgle them during the night, the police said. The burgles would sneak into the houses and fled away with the stolen booty. They were arrested and sent for remand.

On December 3, 2019, three property offenders were nabbed by the East Zone Task Force police. Four mobile phones and Rs 45,000 cash from them. The suspects identified as Kumar Sharma (48) and Sachin Kumar (47) were involved in burglary in a lodge at Kacheguda.