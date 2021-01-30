Hyderabad: 6 injured after car rams into median near Himayat Sagar

Six people were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a road median on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Himayat Sagar in the early hours on Saturday. Out of the injured persons, the condition of two -- Adnan and Md Faizan is said to be critical.

According to the police, the six people were proceeding towards Shamshabad from Tolichowki when the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed the car into an electric post and road median. Luckily, all the persons escaped with injuries with the air balloons in the car opened up during the accident.

The RGI Airport police reached the spot on learning about the accident and shifted the injured to hospital. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

They cleared the road for traffic by moving the car away with a crane.