Hyderabad: 69 Inspectors in city transferred

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, City Police Commissioner CV Anand has transferred 69 Inspectors working in the city and gave them new postings.

He decided to shift all SHOs of L&O, traffic and a majority of officers working in other wings in SB, CCS, control rooms and as DIs in police stations, who have completed three years of tenure in their present posts.

"Keep the honour of the uniform and maintain professional conduct," cautioned Anand, citing the recent grave misconduct of ex-SHO Marredpally PS Nageshwara Rao. He termed his misconduct 'as a criminal breach of trust'.

"Be an all-rounder in handling bandobusts, crimes, addressing visitors and ensure all officers under your charge follow discipline, while discharging duties." he added.

A few CI who got transferred, with their new postings are: C Hari Chandra Reddy (SHO Punjagutta), M Niranjan Reddy (Central Crime Station), N Shankar (SHO Begum Bazaar), A Sudhakar (SHO Bahadurpura), Katna Sattiah (SHO Saifabad), G Kishan (SHO Shahalibanda), R Srinivas Reddy (SHO Narayanguda), A Shiva Kumar (SHO Moghalpura) and Sriram Saida Babu (SHO Habeebnagar). During discussions with Anand, Additional CP(L&O), D S Chauhan, Additional CP (Crimes & SIT), A R Srinivas, Joint CPs of traffic AV Ranganath, Admin M Ramesh and SB P Vishwaprasad, were present.