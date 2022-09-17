Hyderabad: A day of difference

Hyderabad: Come rain or sunshine, the political atmosphere in Telangana on Saturday would be blistering hot. It's a single event of history but the celebrations will see different perspectives and parallel events being held to mark the occasion.



While the Union government is celebrating it as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' the state government is celebrating it on a grand note as 'National Integration Day'. Both the parties feel that this competition will help them stir the sensibilities in their attempt to woo the electorate during the next elections.

As a precursor to the celebrations slated for Saturday, the KCR government organised massive rallies across the state thus commencing the Vajrotsavalu.

The roads in the city were packed with enthusiastic participants holding tricolour. People gathered for the Tiranga rallies dancing to the drumbeats. A large number of youngsters, men and women participated in these rallies. In Hyderabad city, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohammed Mahmood Ali and officials participated in the rally that began at Panjagutta. Similar rally was taken out in Jubilee Hills.

In Assembly constituencies, the public representatives explained the history that led to the merger of the Hyderabad State in the Union of India. They utilised the occasion to recall the agitation for separate Telangana by the TRS and the welfare measures being implemented by the TRS government. On the other hand, a 'Tiranga Rally' was held by AIMIM. Thousands of people gathered at Mir Alam Eidgah for the rally. The rally began after Friday prayers and was led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here late on Friday night. He will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on Saturday at 11 am.

This would be followed by the government organised public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at 4 pm at NTR Stadium Grounds.

Prior to that, the CM will participate in other programmes like hoisting the national flag at Public Gardens, inaugurating Sant Sevalal Banjara Bhavan and Komuram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan in Banjara Hills. This will be followed by a large procession from Necklace Road to NTR Stadium via Dr BR Ambedkar statue. Artists will perform around 30 different art forms like Gussadi, Gond and Lambadi dance.