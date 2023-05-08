Hyderabad: ‘Aao, Dekho, Seekho,’ KT Rama Rao Tells Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad : Referring to the opposition leaders as ‘political unemployed’, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that they were provoking the youth of Telangana. The BRS leader asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to turn her political tour into an education tour and let people know the results of administration in Telangana.

The BRS working President said that if the national parties like Congress and BJP announced the employment policy and responded to the unemployment problem in the country when they were in power, there would have been no unemployment problem in the country. When they were in power, the Congress party had a habit of using the youth only for politics, ignoring the problem of unemployment, said Rao. Rama Rao said that Priyanka Gandhishould spell out the number of appointments made by the Congress government here. Rao said he could understand the fact that the Congress leaders were under frustration for not being in power for ten years. “Congress party leaders who have become political unemployed should note that Telangana society will not tolerate if they try to provoke the youth who are preparing for jobs.” He demanded that the Congress party write an apology in advance for the sacrifices of hundreds of young people's lives in the great Telangana movement for water, funds and appointments.

He suggested Priyanka Gandhi to change her political tour into an education tour.Rao welcomed Priyanka Gandhi saying ‘Aao, Dekho, Seekho’ while studying the conditions here, leaving aside the Congress mark culture of reading a script written by someone else.