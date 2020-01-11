Top
Hyderabad: ACB raids CI's residence who caught in bribery case

Hyderabad: ACB raids CI
Highlights

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths raided Jubilee Hills Circle Inspector Balavantaiah's house. The searches were also carried out at his brother's and relatives' homes simultaneously.

Balavantaiah has been suspended and arrested in a bribery case where he demanded Rs 50,000 cash for granting station bail. SI Sudheer Reddy who took the bribe on the orders of the CI was also suspended.

The duo CI and SI were sent for judicial remand. The ACB conducted the raids on specific information that Balavantaiah has taken a bribe in several cases and also extorted money from hotels, pubs and other companies. He had joined as Jubilee Hills CI two months ago.

