Hyderabad: Accident snuffs out 8 lives near Shamshabad ORR

Hyderabad: In the wee hours of Saturday, a gory accident took place in Pedda Golconda village on Shamshabad ORR, which led to the death of 8 persons including an 18- month-old boy.

According to reports, a group of around 30 migrant workers from different parts of Karnataka (many were from Beed and Bidar) were employed with a private construction firm for laying roads in Hyderabad.

Since the lockdown the workers were left with no livelihood, so they decided to go back to their respective villages in Karnataka and hired a van.

But to their misfortune when they reached the Pedda Golconda village in Shamshabad, they were hit by a fast- moving truck loaded with mangoes, leading to the death of 8 persons while injuring others.

he deceased included an 18-month-old boy, a 10-year-old girl, 4 men, and 2 women. According to Shamshabad police, the accident might have occurred as the truck driver was over speeding and also he might have dozed off behind the wheels.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to a function hall in Shamshabad and first-aid was provided to them, while the deceased were moved to Osmania mortuary for autopsy.

However, the driver of the Gujarat- bound truck is absconding.A case has been booked and the matter is being investigated.