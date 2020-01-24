Top
Hyderabad: Activists demand case against Shia leader

Some people led by social activist Syed Wasif Hussain lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner against Shia Wakf board Chairman Waseem Razvi...

Hyderabad: Some people led by social activist Syed Wasif Hussain lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner against Shia Wakf board Chairman Waseem Razvi (Uttar Pradesh), demanding that the city police register a case against him for 'outraging the modesty of women'.

In his complaint, Hussain mentioned that while he was browsing social media, he came across a news byte uploaded on January 18, 2020 on the Youtube channel Newstrack (https://youtube/ 9LKOL9680) making viral rounds on social media platforms. In this video Waseem Razvi, the chairman of UP Shia Wakf Board, was seen making offensive and derogatory remarks and outraging the modesty of women protesters of Shaheen Bagh and Lucknow, by saying 'bad kirdaar Aurtien (bad character) jo paisa lekar dharna pradarshan aur dusre kaam bhi karti hain'. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a slogan 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' but when there are such hate mongers in the society then there is a serious threat to the life and modesty of every Indian woman. It is important to emphasise on the fact that Waseem Razvi has a history of provoking and inciting hatred between different communities," he pointed out.

