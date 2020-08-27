Hyderabad: After 14 of kin recover from Corona, TRS leader assuages victims

Hyderabad: Fourteen members of a single-family from Shadnagar on city outskirts, including an 85-year old woman and a 15-month kid were all infected with coronavirus. However, it is known that all of them recovered fully without requiring admission into a hospital.

The head of the family, 61-year-old TRS State secretary Ande Babaiah said that they live in a joint family and all of them tested positive on June 15. As everyone had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, the doctors had advised home isolation. My three sons and their wives, six grandchildren including a 15-month old kid and my mother were infected, he informed, adding that their driver had also tested positive.

"Apart from a few antibiotic medicines and vitamin tablets, all of us took steam inhalation three times a day, drank Kashayam, had soaked sprouts every morning, boiled egg twice a day, drank boiled water as well as ate non-vegetarian food regularly," he added.

Babaiah and his entire family assembled as a group where Babaiah shared his experiences in the form of a video, which he said was to enlighten and create awareness among people of the State.

He appealed to people not to get panicked and rush to corporate hospitals that are charging fees indiscriminately and fleecing patients.

The TRS leader thanked district health officials and Health Minister Eatala Rajender for their support and guidance that helped them in quick recovery.

First, the three of us – me and my two sons underwent rapid antigen tests and after the reports came positive we decided to conduct sample tests for the entire family as ours is a joint family and we stay in a single house, Babaiah said.