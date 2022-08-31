Hyderabad: Ag Innovation Fest for start-ups, rural innovators launched in city

Hyderabad: The Ag Innovation Fest, celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in the agriculture and allied sectors was inaugurated at AgHub on the premises of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) by Dr G R Chintala, former chairman, NABARD, Dr V Praveen Rao, former vice-chancellor, PJTSAU, and other delegates.

The five-day-long event started with the inauguration of a 'Rural Innovators Exhibit' where 30 grassroots innovators from across the State displayed their agriculture innovations. The exhibition was jointly organised by Telangana State Innovation Cell, Palle Srujana and Krishi Vigyan Kendras of PJTSAU. A series of programmes and competitions for start-ups, students and rural entrepreneurs are being organised as part of the event.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Chintala pointed out that the entire world is looking towards India for innovation and entrepreneurship. He urged the participants to collaborate and contribute to the innovation ecosystem of the country, in particular the agri and allied sectors. He highlighted the assistance that is provided to entrepreneurs and grassroots innovators by the government, in particular by institutions like NABARD.

Interacting with the grassroots innovators, hea persuaded them to popularise their innovations through various channels as they are very efficient and most essentially affordable.

Dr Praveen Rao said assistance and support is being created for agri innovators and rural entrepreneurs in the State through AgHub. He said, "Although the metrics of success are different for other sectors, agriculture is impact-oriented. The impact that we have witnessed in the last few years clearly points at the pace at which technology inclusion through start-ups is taking place in rural and urban areas of Telangana and India." He motivated all the start-ups, specially student entrepreneurs, to utilise the services and assistance being provided by AgHub.

The Rural Entrepreneurship Programmes of AgHub were also launched as part of the programme. Dr Kalpana Sastry, managing director, AgHub and Vijay Nadiminti, CEO, spoke of the various programmes conducted at AgHub and how it is striving to instill the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students, and facilitating necessary support to start-ups and rural entrepreneurs.

Dr Anil Epur, Dr Jagadeeshwar, director of research, PJTSAU, Emmanuel Murray and other dignitaries attended the launch. The Ag Innovation Fest will end with the valedictory on September 3.