Hyderabad: Akshaya Patra opens kitchen for the poor

Hyderabad: The Akshaya Patra Foundation has served over 2 crore meals to vulnerable communities, such as migrant population, daily-wage labourers, industrial workers, homeless people, etc., in various locations across the country.

The Foundation is working closely with Central and various State and UT governments and civic bodies.

The relief feeding endeavour has been initiated in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Delhi and NCR, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Akshaya Patra is utilising its kitchen network to prepare the meals and deliver them to the centres assigned by the authorities where it is then served to the people in need.

Simultaneously, packaging centres have been set up in various locations across the country where food relief kits are packed with essential groceries based on the local palate.

The kits to be distributed in Bangalore, for instance, contain rice, tur dal, oil, spices, sambar and rasam powder, and vegetables which are known to have a long shelf-life, such as potatoes and pumpkins. Each kit has groceries sufficient for either 42 or 28 meals.

As of April 17, Akshaya Patra, along with its supporting organisations, cumulatively served 2,19,44,385 meals — 93,57,839 freshly cooked meals and 3,02,541 food relief kits (1,25,86,546 meal servings).

In this endeavour, the Foundation has been supported by proactive corporate partners and individual donors.