Hyderabad all set to host 2-day Global AI summit from today

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is set to host the two-day ‘Global AI Summit’ from Thursday. More than 2,000 delegates including top IT corporate heads would also participate in the summit and attend the debates on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on the economy.

With the main theme of "Making AI work for everyone", the global conference is organised to deliberate on important issues on the use of artificial intelligence in technical advancements.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with state IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu will inaugurate the global conference on AI in the presence of the delegates from across the world. More than 2,000 representatives in the field of AI from all over the world already confirmed their participation in the global summit.

Sal Khan, head of Khan Academy, who has been playing a key role in developing technical solutions in AI, Daniela Combe from IBM, Peter Diamandis of XPRIZE Foundation are among others who will attend the global conference.

The global leaders in AI will share their thoughts, vision and ideas for the development of the AI sector. The summit will also focus on future opportunities and new innovations. The delegates will debate the issues of impact, regulation and challenges of AI on society as a social responsibility. Research, startup demos and innovative projects which are under development will also be presented in this conference.

The State Government has already decided to establish an ambitious ‘AI City’ in a sprawling area of 200 acres in the proposed Fourth City under the Greater Hyderabad limits. The state government is hoping that the Global AI conference will showcase the IT growth in Telangana state to the world and project Hyderabad as the best destination for IT investments in the world.

During the recent visit to America, Revanth Reddy had announced that his government accorded top priority to promote Telangana as the hub of Artificial Intelligence in the world. The State Government has already envisaged plans to promote Hyderabad as the destination for AI and its related services. The CM would release a road map for the promotion of AI in the Telangana State Summit. The global conference will host 25 special programmes on the development of Artificial Intelligence.