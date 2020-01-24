Hyderabad: Animal Planet ties up with zoo

Bahadurpura: Children have a strong curiosity to know more about wild animals. TV channel Animal Planet in a special tie-up with Nehru Zoological Park will be presenting rare footage of animals captured in new and surprising ways, with a special preview of 'How do Animals Do That.'



The tie-up with Hyderabad Zoo is in line with Animal Planet's mission to keep the childhood joyful and give exposure to wonderful animal world, by bringing people up close in every way, said Megha Tata, managing director, South Asia, Discovery Channel.

As part of the tie-up, Animal Planet is screening hugely popular series 'How Do Animals Do That' in the auditorium of Hyderabad Zoo. The entry to the theatre is free for all. The zoo will host the show according to the visitors' interest.