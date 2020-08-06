Hyderabad: ASI of Bachupally Md Yousuf dies of corona, cops resume duties

Hyderabad: On one hand the city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday welcomed 182 corona cop warriors who tested positive for the deadly virus and on the other hand an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Bachupally PS, Md Yousuf died while undergoing treatment as he was also tested positive of Covid-19.

The ASI tested positive on July 21 and was admitted in a private hospital immediately. But for better treatment, he was later shifted to another private hospital at Kukatpally Housing Board on July 25 and has been undergoing treatment.

But his condition was said to have deteriorated on Thursday and he had been put on a ventilator. Yet he could not be saved and succumbed to the deadly virus. In order to boost the morale of the police, Anjani Kumar said that the policemen set an example for others by exhibiting courage when they were undergoing treatment.

Further, they should take care of their health and it is also advised to the SHO's and senior officers to monitor the health of their staff on a timely basis, he added.

He further said, "It is unfortunate that some of us have left this world due to the virus and it really pains us. But, we have to fight the virus with wit and determination and should stay safe and strong during these difficult times."