Hyderabad: ASI succumbed to coronavirus

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) succumbed to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. Ramulu (50) was on SI training at the police training centre when he contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, the ASI fell sick at the training centre and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. He underwent COVID-19 tests and was shifted to isolation ward after the reports came positive. On Friday, his health condition deteriorated and succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 157 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 2,97,435 and the death toll went up to 1,623. And the recovery cases touched 2,94,097 with the recovery of 157 cases in a single day.