Hyderabad awaits for thrilling Formula E race

Hyderabad: The countdown has begun for most awaiting FIA Formula E 2023 Greenko E-Prix event in Hyderabad and the electric racing cars have arrived in the city.



With the help of the State government and the FIA, the Greenko has taken the all-possible steps to ensure that these valuable vehicles are stored in top-notch conditions in custom-built garages. All the Formula E cars will be kept in specially constructed, eco-friendly garages powered by renewable energy Greenko.

The cars, spares and the various equipment were carried from several destinations into Hyderabad Airport, which got a special permission from the Union Government to freight a total of 22 cars aboard several aircraft with a combined load exceeding several tons!

Ace Nxt Gen officials are thrilled about the arrival of Formula E cars in Hyderabad. The smooth coordination between governments and agencies resulted in fast clearances. The cars will soon be in Greenko's new renewable energy powered garages, showcasing the country's commitment to sustainability and providing a platform for fans to experience electric car racing."

The arrival of the Formula E cars marks a significant moment in India's motorsport history, as the country prepares to host its first-ever green race on February 11th at the scenic Hussain Sagar Lake. This event not only highlights the government of Telangana's vision to make Hyderabad a carbon-free city but also offers an exciting opportunity for fans to experience the thrill of electric car racing.

Formula E, officially the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, uses only electric-powered cars. Inspired by innovation, this race utilises eco-friendly electric energy, moreover, it offers the amazing sporting excitement of track racing.

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars will take part in it, including notable names like McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra Racing. The highlight of the event will be the introduction of the Gen3 Era Formula E car, which is known for its top speed of 322kmph and its status as the world's fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car.