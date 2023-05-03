  • Menu
Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal activists to lay siege today to Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal activists to lay siege today to Gandhi Bhavan
Condemning the Congress party in Karnataka for comparing the Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Sangh outfit on Tuesday said it will ensure ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ and also announced to lay siege to Gandhi Bhavan on May 3.

Hyderabad : Condemning the Congress party in Karnataka for comparing the Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Sangh outfit on Tuesday said it will ensure ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ and also announced to lay siege to Gandhi Bhavan on May 3. Bajrang Dal State convener Sivaramulu while expressing his anger, said it was wrong to compare BD with PFI, which has terrorist roots. He said the Congress has once again proved it was an anti-Hindu party. “The party has once again spewed poison on Hindus during the Assembly elections in Karnataka”. The BD leader said insulting Hindus for satisfying Muslims was nothing but evil. Sivaramulu stated that BD activists would burn effigies of the Congress party across the State to protest against its policy of hatred. He called upon Hindus to unite and ‘end’ the Congress.

