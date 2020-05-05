Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands probe into market shed collapse

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded the State government to immediately institute probe and fix accountability for the collapse of the fruit market in Koheda, Ranga Reddy.

A BJP delegation led by the party president rushed to the spot and interacted with injured farmers and vendors, who were admitted to a local hospital.

Speaking to media, he demanded a probe into the incident and asked the State government not to buy time in the name of constituting inquiry committee and delay in paying compensation to the farmers in the name of assessment of loss.

The BJP leader said that the State government is trying to slap cases left and right against whoever questioning its actions and on the pretext of lockdown violations.