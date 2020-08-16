Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the country remained backward on many fronts despite achieving development in many fields.



Addressing after hosting the national flag marking the 74th Independence Day here on Saturday, he said the intellectual capital and other resources in the country were not properly utilised giving proper direction by those in the power earlier.

However, the government is run by patriots since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been working hard to fulfill the dreams and the ideals envisioned by those who have sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country and freedom of the people. Kumar listed out the welfare and development initiatives rolled out by the Centre.

Lashing out at TRS, Kumar said contrarily, the Telangana State has once again come under the dectatorial rule, after the creation of separate State, he added.

As the Nizam governed from the King Koti place, under the TRS governance, the government is being run from the Pragathi Bhavan or Farm House place, he said. Criticising the State government for failing on multiple fronts, he said, "Doctor, paramedical staff, Asha and Anganwadi workers, journalist, artisans, daily wage earners and poor in the State are at the receiving end due to the troubled times caused by the Covid." He asked the party cadre and leaders to work hard taking a vow to make BJP as an alternative to the TRS and to end the dictatorial rule of the TRS party in Telangana.

Earlier, party MLC N Ramachender Rao said that sacrifices made by the freedom fighters continue to inspire the younger generations and to learn from them. He highlighted contribution to the welfare and the development of the country by the BJP governments under former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee and currently, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.